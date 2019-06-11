RATTA, Eleanor (Dubuque)
80, passed away at Mid Pinellas Hospice in Pinellas Park, Florida June 8, 2019. She was born in Grand Isle, VT August 10, 1938 the daughter of Edward and Dorothy (Lamotte) Dubuque. Eleanor worked at the Merchants Bank in So. Hero and Winooski for many years. She is survived by her two sons, Jerry and Marlene Vallee of Largo, FL and Randy Vallee and Paul Rose of Clearwater, FL; a daughter, Wendy Hickmen (Duwayne) of Pinellas Park, FL; three sisters, Edna Kinney of Florida, Dorothy Dubuque of Florida, and Helen Paquette of Burlington, VT; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Special thanks to Carol Vallee for the love you showed Eleanor. She was predeceased by her husband, Gary Ratta; a daughter, Patricia Vallee; her parents; two brothers, Perley and Frances Dubuque; and one sister, Merle Daniels. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 12, 10 am-12 pm, at Sorensen Funeral Home, (727) 323-5111. Please send donations to Arden Courts of Seminole c/o Activities Department, 9300 Antilles Drive, Seminole, Florida 33776, a memory care facility for people with Alzheimers.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 11, 2019