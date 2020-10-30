SIRMANS, Eleanor Rose 83, crossed over on October 25, 2020 the day before her 84th birthday. As was her style, she did it "My Way", passing away at home with all her children around her. Eleanor was affectionately known as "Miss Ellie" or "Grandma Ellie" to everyone and no one was a stranger to her. Miss Ellie was born on October 26, 1936 in Syracuse, New York to Anton Brefka, a German immigrant and to Martha Schwendy from Croghan, New York. She is survived by one brother, Norbert Brefka, she had three brothers that passed away before her; Richard Brefka, Gary Brefka, and Arthur Brefka. Miss Ellie traveled our country and overseas as a military wife and ended up living in Tampa, Florida, a place that she had lived as a young bride. She had seven children; Linda Meade, Robin Atkinson, Bonnie Swearingen, Penny Johnson, Louis William "Billy" Johnson, Jr. (deceased), Becky Sigler and Joey Sirmans. She had 15 grandchildren, Tami Volkert, Jaime Alfonso, James Grossenbacher, Scott Grossenbacher, John Meade, Jenna Meade, Jarred Johnson, Madison Sigler, Maisi Sigler, Dylan Sirmans, Cassidy Sirmans, Amanda Sirmans, Abrielle Sirmans, Chandler Sirmans and Liam Sirmans. She was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren. Her independent spirit lives on in all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she gave us the will to be strong, independent and outspoken, the ability to know what is right in our hearts and not let anything or anybody stop us. This bold, beautiful woman will be morned by many, both family and friends. Services will be held at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave, Tampa, FL, 33610 on Sunday, November 1, 2020, visitation will be from 9-10 am and mass will be at 10 am.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store