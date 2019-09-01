Western, Eleanor Dewitt Pulsifer "Pat" left us peacefully in her sleep July 25, 2019 in Clearwater. She is survived by her sons, George (Karen) and Richard (Terri); grandchildren, Meghan Western (Brian Franz), Kelly Dassing (Daniel), Alex Western (Windsor), and Rachael Western; and five great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Suncoast Hospice for their kind attention during her last few weeks. Pat was loved by all who knew her and her fierce spirit will be missed. A memorial service will be held on September 7, 2019 at 1 pm at Brookdale Beckett Lake, Clearwater.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 1, 2019