99, of Port Charlotte, died on March 22, 2019 after a brief illness. An Alabama native and a Florida resident for most of the past seventy years, she moved to Port Charlotte eleven years ago and lived at Lexington Manor. Among the first women to enlist in 1943 in the United States Marine Corps, she served in WWII and had attained the rank of sergeant when she was discharged late in 1945. She was active in the Association of Women Marines and the First Baptist Church of Port Charlotte. Her faith in Christ and love for family and friends were inspirations.



Eleanor will be greatly missed by her daughter, Catherine (Robert) Bray of Port Charlotte; sons, James (Stephanie) Purser of Richmond, VA and Robert (Nicole) Purser of Crescent City, FL; sister, Anna Ruth Vickery of Atmore AL; six grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and almost two hundred nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty years, Edmund J. Purser; son, Edmund Wise Purser; and fourteen siblings.



The family will receive friends 5-7 pm, on Friday, March 29 at Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services. The service in celebration of Eleanor's life will be at 2 pm on Saturday, March 30 at First Baptist Church Port Charlotte with burial in Woodlawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ministry of one's choice in honor of Eleanor W. Purser. To express condolences to the family, please visit



