NICKERSON, Eleanore M.
"Ellie" passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on April 12, 2019. Born in Buxton, ME December 10 1923, she moved to Florida in 1979. Prior to that she owned and operated a salon in both Kezar Falls and Brunswick, ME. For a time she worked for Fashior Coiffeurs Salon in Dolphin Village. Calligraphy, oil painting and crocheting were some of her many talents. She had a passion for living life to the fullest. She attributed her longevity to always being in love and a daily martini. Her love and laughter will be missed by her many life-long friends. She was recently predeceased by her husband, James W. Bates. She is survived by son, George (BJ) Bouchard of Stratford, NH; daughter, Valerie (Ernest) Dreher of Louisville, KY; daughter, Kendra Walter of St. Petesburg; seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be announced at later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019