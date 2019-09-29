Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elfrida BEATY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BEATY, Elfrida Richards 72, known to all as "Freda," died August 8, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She was predeceased by her parents, Stephen Malone and Marjorie Swartz Richards; her husband, Dan J. Beaty; and her sister, Robin Richards. Freda is survived by her daughters, Ashley Wash of Clane, Ireland, and Charlotte Wash of Raleigh, NC; her granddaughter, Saoirse Flynn of Clane, Ireland; her sister, Kathleen Ginestra and husband, Steve of Jensen Beach, FL; her niece, Margaret Ginestra of Gainesville, FL; Texas and Georgia cousins; and faithful and beloved friends. Born in Refugio, Texas in 1946, Freda spent her early years in New Gulf and Houston. The Richards family moved to Tampa in 1960, where Freda graduated from Plant High School in 1964. From a young age, Freda developed a love for music and became an accomplished cello and guitar player. At Longwood College in Farmville, VA, Freda was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha and the editor of the college literary magazine; she later earned her BA and MA in English from Florida Atlantic University. While pursuing her Ph.D. at UNC Chapel Hill, she taught the novels of Raymond Andrews in her literature classes and became his friend. And after his death in 1991, Freda authored the entry about him in "The Oxford Companion to African-American Literature." It was there in North Carolina that her admiration of folk art and wood fired pottery began. After completing her doctorate, Freda moved to Texas to teach at Stephen F. Austin State University, where she met Dan Beaty, professor of music and love of her life. They had a storied decade together, teaching eager minds, making music, and sharing a love of fine cuisine and travel until his death in 2002. Freda headed back to the blue skies of Carolina to teach at Meredith College in Raleigh, NC, from which she retired in 2012. Freda was so much more than a professor of English and folklore. She was an artist, writer, quilter, collector, and fantastic chef. She was a strong, formidable woman who always lived to the beat of her own drum. Her clever wit, beauty, friendship and love will be sorely missed. Friends and family are invited to gather at Wrightsville Beach, NC, October 26, 2019, to celebrate Freda's life. Please write to

