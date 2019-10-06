RAPP, Elfriede A. beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grand-mother, of Lutz, passed away at the age of 96 at home with her loving family at her side, on October 1, 2019. Elfriede was born in Heidelberg, Germany and immigrated to New York City in 1950. Elfriede loved life and raised her four children, Gabriele Karmachek-Hansen, Elizabeth (Liz) Goop Iaconetti, Anna (Annie) Goop Connolly, and Rudy Goop. Elfriede moved to Florida over 40 years ago and worked at Maas Brothers until she retired. She loved her family, sports, travel, and community service. Besides her volunteer work through the GFWC-Lutz/LOL Club, she volunteered much of her time to the Cares Program. The Tampa Bay Lightning was her favorite team and she was a season ticket holder for many years. She never missed any of their games. The community and friends will miss her smile and cheerfulness. Elfriede is survived by her four children; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on October 7, 2019, from 2-4 pm, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood. Services will follow at 4 pm, on the same day, also at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019