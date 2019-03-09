Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
BOBO, Eli Abraham

30, of Tampa, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Eli was a lifelong resident of Tampa. He graduated Tampa Prep where he participated in gymnastics and was a notable diver, later graduating Wharton School of Business. He had an affinity for the arts, enjoying theater and music and he, himself a painter and sculptor. Eli, for the most part shy, he projected humility and will forever be missed for his dry at times sense of humor. Survivors include his loving parents, Bobby Bobo of Tampa and mother, Tali Fogel Bobo of San Diego, CA; devoted brothers, Gil Barzilay (Tetiana) and Joey Bobo; grandparents, Chella Bobo, Ori and Malka Fogel; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019, 3 pm at Congregation Rodeph Sholom, 2713 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa. Interment will follow at Rodeph Sholom Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Matthew Shepherd Foundation, 800 18th St., Suite 101, Denver, CO 80202. Condolences may be expressed online at segalfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 9, 2019
