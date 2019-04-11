Elijah JOHNSON

JOHNSON, Elijah

passed away March 29, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Andre and Kijuangila Johnson; brothers, DreKjuan and KeMaud Johnson and Deshonte Mitchell; sisters, Diera, MeNihla, and Khiori Johnson. Visitation will be Friday, 3-8 pm, April 12, 2019. Memorial services will be Saturday, April 13, 2019, 9 am-12 pm, at Palmetto Park, 2651 4th Ave.South, St. Petersburg, FL.
Funeral Home
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
Funeral Home Details
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 11, 2019
