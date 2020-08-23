LOPEZ, Elio passed away on August 11, 2020. He was born in West Tampa to Servando and Aurora Lopez on November 25, 1931, and now he joins his beloved wife of 65 years, Orchid Lopez, who passed away on June 25 of this year. He is survived by his three sons, Elio, Gustavo and James, his six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many dear friends. Everyone who knew Elio knew that he loved his family above all things, and that he would give the shirt off his back to help a friend in need. He served in the U.S. Navy and the Merchant Marine. As a general contractor, Elio built a number of houses in Tampa, and later had a successful career as a building inspector for the Veterans Administration. His commitment to family, hard work, and personal integrity will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the charity of your choice
