96, of Tarpon Springs, passed peacefully Saturday, February 16, 2019. She came to Tarpon Springs in 1978 from Frankfurt, Germany where she held a position for many years at the American Embassy. Along with her love for travel, Elisabeth was an avid reader of current events and Biblical Archaeology. She is survived by two brothers and many nieces and nephews, all residing in Germany. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 17, 2019
