HARWOOD, Elise Marie 76, passed away peacefully in her home Jan. 22, 2020. Born Feb. 22, 1943 in Newark, NJ, to William and Marie Happ, she was a long time resident of Union Township, NJ; Palm Harbor, FL; and Noblesville, IN. She graduated from Union High School in New Jersey in 1961. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Robert George. She is survived by her daughters, Heidi (Lawrence) Jolliffe and Stacey (Joshua) Noelle; grandchildren, Savannah Jolliffe and Abigail and Amelia Noelle. At Elsie's request, services will be private.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020