RODRIGUEZ, Eliseo "Cookie" 99, passed away August 21, 2020 in Tampa after a briefillness. He was born to Eliseo Rodriguez Pulido and Juanita "Jennie" Alvarez on July 28, 1921 in Tampa, Florida. Ina Rodriguez, his wife of 63 years, preceded him in death in 2004. He was a devoted husband and father and a gifted carpenter and craftsman known for his attention to detail. He leaves behind his daughter, Sylvia Bone and her husband, Earl; son, Ellis Gilbert Rodriguez and wife Diane; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; one surviving sister, Gloria Jurado; two nieces; one nephew; and many cousins of the Rodriguez and Alvarez families. Memorial services will be held at a future date. Those who wish may make memorial donations to LifePath Hospice.



