1/1
Eliseo RODRIGUEZ
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eliseo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RODRIGUEZ, Eliseo "Cookie" 99, passed away August 21, 2020 in Tampa after a briefillness. He was born to Eliseo Rodriguez Pulido and Juanita "Jennie" Alvarez on July 28, 1921 in Tampa, Florida. Ina Rodriguez, his wife of 63 years, preceded him in death in 2004. He was a devoted husband and father and a gifted carpenter and craftsman known for his attention to detail. He leaves behind his daughter, Sylvia Bone and her husband, Earl; son, Ellis Gilbert Rodriguez and wife Diane; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; one surviving sister, Gloria Jurado; two nieces; one nephew; and many cousins of the Rodriguez and Alvarez families. Memorial services will be held at a future date. Those who wish may make memorial donations to LifePath Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved