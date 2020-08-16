1/2
Elissa KNOWLES
KNOWLES, Elissa Moreno died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at age 97 in Tampa. She is survived by her daughter, Elissa Christine ("Tina") Webb of Dunedin; her son, Chester Theodore Knowles, Jr. of Chiefland; four grandchildren, Marisa Ramirez Stukey of Gainesville, Christopher Webb of Holly Springs, NC, Alexis Ramirez Spataro of Tampa and Michael Webb of Dunedin; and four great-grandchildren, Talia and Christian Spataro, Ava Stukey, and Elaina Webb. Elissa was born in Key West, her home town for over 85 years, as a first generation American on June 10, 1923, to parents, F. Laureano Moreno and Petra Villegas Moreno, from Spain. She was a 1941 graduate of The Convent of Mary Immaculate, married a fellow "Conch", Chester T. Knowles in 1950, and celebrated 59 years of marriage before Chester died in 2010. She was a longtime member and officer of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, and worked for the U.S. Navy as a clerk for the Underwater Swimmers School and as supply clerk until her retirement. Elissa, "Wita," to her grandchildren, was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and will be truly missed. A family-only graveside service will be performed in Key West by Father John Baker, Pastor of the Basilica of St. Mary's Star of the Sea, where she was a lifelong member on Wednesday, August 19 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Basilica of St. Mary's Star of the Sea (Education Fund) https://stmarykeywest.com/

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
