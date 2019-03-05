Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth A. "Beth" (Marini) MARSHALL. View Sign

MARSHALL, Elizabeth A. (Marini) "Beth"



50, of Allison Park, PA, died on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at home surrounded by her family and friends after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Allan Marshall, with whom she shared 22 years of marriage. Beth was born in Brighton, MA, the daughter of Francis V. and Ellen R. (Brown) Marini. She was raised in Quincy, MA, and graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a B.S. in Biology. Her love of animals led her to a career in Marine Biology working at the New England Aquarium, the Tennessee Aquarium, Virginia Aquarium/Marine Science Center, and the Oceanario de Lisboa in Lisbon, Portugal. Her career allowed Beth the opportunity to travel extensively around the world, including visits to France, Spain, Italy, China, South Africa, the Amazon, Antarctica, and her husband's homeland of Australia. Beth also had an affinity and unique connection to horses, and she was an avid rider for many years. In addition to her adoring husband and devoted parents, Beth leaves two sons, Douglas and D'Arcy of Allison Park; two sisters, her twin, Mary Beth Bloom and husband, Kevin of Peabody, MA, and Kathleen Dupuis of Oldsmar, FL; her nephews, Brian and Matthew Bloom, Connor and Ryan Dupuis; and niece and goddaughter, Aliana Dupuis. Beth also leaves her mother-in-law, Anne (Mulvaney) Marshall, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who provided support in countless ways throughout her life, especially in her relentless fight against cancer. Relatives and friends will be received on Wednesday, from 2-6 pm, at John A. Freyvogel Sons, Inc., 4900 Centre Ave. at Devonshire Street, Pittsburgh, PA. 15213. Funeral Thursday, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am in Sacred Heart Church, 310 Shady Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15206. Guestbook at

MARSHALL, Elizabeth A. (Marini) "Beth"50, of Allison Park, PA, died on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at home surrounded by her family and friends after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Allan Marshall, with whom she shared 22 years of marriage. Beth was born in Brighton, MA, the daughter of Francis V. and Ellen R. (Brown) Marini. She was raised in Quincy, MA, and graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a B.S. in Biology. Her love of animals led her to a career in Marine Biology working at the New England Aquarium, the Tennessee Aquarium, Virginia Aquarium/Marine Science Center, and the Oceanario de Lisboa in Lisbon, Portugal. Her career allowed Beth the opportunity to travel extensively around the world, including visits to France, Spain, Italy, China, South Africa, the Amazon, Antarctica, and her husband's homeland of Australia. Beth also had an affinity and unique connection to horses, and she was an avid rider for many years. In addition to her adoring husband and devoted parents, Beth leaves two sons, Douglas and D'Arcy of Allison Park; two sisters, her twin, Mary Beth Bloom and husband, Kevin of Peabody, MA, and Kathleen Dupuis of Oldsmar, FL; her nephews, Brian and Matthew Bloom, Connor and Ryan Dupuis; and niece and goddaughter, Aliana Dupuis. Beth also leaves her mother-in-law, Anne (Mulvaney) Marshall, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who provided support in countless ways throughout her life, especially in her relentless fight against cancer. Relatives and friends will be received on Wednesday, from 2-6 pm, at John A. Freyvogel Sons, Inc., 4900 Centre Ave. at Devonshire Street, Pittsburgh, PA. 15213. Funeral Thursday, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am in Sacred Heart Church, 310 Shady Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15206. Guestbook at www.freyvogelfuneralhome.com . A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral Home Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.

4900 Centre Avenue

Pittsburgh , PA 15213

412-621-1665 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close