Elizabeth Ann "Cooper" Knight Schell died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her sons, William Braxton Schell, Jr. and James Gray Schell; and her sister, Edith "Deedee" Knight Gray. She is survived by her son, Richard Knight Schell and his wife, Leigh Luter Schell; her five grandchildren, William Braxton Schell III, Susan Elizabeth Schell, Elizabeth Marshall Schell, Samuel Knight Schell and Katherine Elliott Schell; her sister, Sandra Knight Kezar and her husband, Dennis Kezar.



Ann Cooper was born September 11, 1927 in Tampa, Florida to Richard Edgar Knight and Grace Earle Hildreth Knight. Raised in Tampa, she graduated from Plant High School in 1945 and then attended Florida State College for Women where she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. She graduated from the University of Chapel Hill North Carolina.



Ann Cooper moved to Greensboro, NC after receiving her degree where she became a second grade teacher and raised her three sons with her husband William Braxton Schell. She became very active in the community including serving as president of the Greensboro Junior League, but her energies and passion were centered on her boys. Her energetic and spirited nature led her to seek opportunities to be the eager student and skilled instructor in many diverse areas such as needlepointing, sailing, yoga and knitting. She took Outward Bound courses in North Carolina, Colorado and The Everglades, the first when she was over 40 years old.



Upon returning to her Tampa home in 1985, Ann quickly became an active participant in the community. She served as a volunteer for over 27 years at Tampa General Hospital. She was a Mainsheet Mama, an organization of women dedicated to sailing and racing Optimists Prams and promoting sailing to all women. She was a member of the Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church where she worshiped and served as an elder. She was also a member of the Tampa Yacht Club and the HB Plant Museum Society.



Ann Cooper never did anything half-hearted. Smart, feisty and determined, she could be fierce ("Would you like to be useful or ornamental?") She could also melt your heart. She amazed and inspired those who knew her. She was an avid, knowledgeable and loyal sports fan. Few rivaled her deep devotion and dedication to Tar Heel sports, particularly Carolina basketball. She knew the players and the history. She understood the game and the strategy. AC was widely known and appreciated for her quick wit, kind heart, positive energy and willingness to step in decisively to support her family, friends and those in need.



The Celebration of Life service for Ann Cooper will be held Saturday, June 1st at 11:30 am at Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church at 3501 West San Jose Street in Tampa. In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to contribute to Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church at 3501 West San Jose Street, Tampa, Florida 33629.

