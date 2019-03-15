Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann STEWART. View Sign

STEWART, Elizabeth Ann



86, of Lithia, Florida, passed away March 5, 2019 at the home she shares with her family. Betty, as she was known by those who loved her, was born in Coldwater, Michigan, March 31, 1932 to Ora and Lillian Watson. Betty married her husband of 60 years, Fred Stewart Jr. in February 1952. They moved to Tampa in 1973 when stationed at MacDill Air Force Base. The couple had three daughters during their long marriage. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Stewart Jr.; daughter, Teresa Stewart, daughter, Karlena Mercer; and brother, Ora Watson Jr. Betty is survived by her daughter, Brenda Newman; son-in-law, Larry Newman; grandchildren, Sierra, Kayla and Kyle Newman, Tyler and Morgan Mercer; great-grandson, Carter Cohen; step-grandchildren, Sissi Thompson, Gary Mercer II, and step great-grandchild, Peyton Petrone. Betty will be remembered as a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was cremated as per her wishes and no official funeral will be held. A celebration of life will be held March 31, 2019, which would have been her 87th birthday, at the home of her daughter, Brenda Newman. The celebration of life will begin at 3 pm at 18716 Lithia Towne Rd., Lithia, FL 33547. All who knew her will miss her greatly and hope you can join us to celebrate Betty's life.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close