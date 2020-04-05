LESTER, Elizabeth Annelle Bowden born January 10, 1938, went home to be with her Lord March 28, 2020. She was born in Tarpon Springs, Florida and after graduating from Lee College lived in Ogden, Utah; Portland, Oregon; Austin, Texas; and finally in Birmingham, Alabama. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Charles Lester of Tarpon Springs; her daughter, Alicia Lester; her grandchildren, Andrew Magnuson and Ann-elle Magnuson; great-grand-son, Roman Magnuson; numerous nephews and nieces, cousins, and friends. Graveside services will be determined at a later date and will be held at Cycadia Cemetery in Tarpon Springs, Florida where she will be buried next to her mother, two brothers, her sister, and eldest daughter, Sonja Lester.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020