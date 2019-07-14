ANTOCS, Elizabeth "Betty"
85, of Brandon, passed away on July 11, 2019. Betty was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She took pride in being a homemaker and caring for her family. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed reading, working on crossword puzzles and playing cards. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alexander J Antocs. Betty is survived by her loving family, daughters, Gloria A Cort and Patricia L Sutherland (John T); brother, Edward 'Eddie' Slatina; sister, Ann 'Annie' Candelori; grandchildren, Chris Best, Johnny Sutherland, Nick Sutherland, Katie Sutherland, and Stephen Sutherland; and great- grandchild, Layne Best. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.parkinson.org
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 14, 2019