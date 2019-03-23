BJORNBERG, Elizabeth



"Betty" 86, a longtime resident of Clearwater, passed away peacefully March 13, 2019 at Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL. Betty was born in 1932, the next to youngest and the last surviving of ten children born to Charles and Cora Moore. She was born and raised on their family farm in Morganfield, Kentucky. At age 18, she began working as a secretary at Camp Breckenridge, KY where she met and married Lt. Donald E. Powers. They moved north to his home in Peekskill, NY. They had three children, Steven, Robin, and Marcia. Betty later remarried and lived with her husband, Jack Bjornberg in their Clearwater, FL home for thirty years. Betty worked as a cashier in the service department at Swanson Chrysler Plymouth in St. Petersburg for 20 years before retiring. She was devoted to her family, especially her granddaughter, Kristin; and her great-grandson, Aidan. She loved to work in her garden. She enjoyed music and had a lovely singing voice on which she was often complimented in later years. She had a smart fashion sense and a quick wit. Betty is survived by her daughters, Robin Powers and Marcia Powers-Hoffman; and her daughter-in-law, Sue Powers-Hoffman; her granddaughter, Kristin O'Neil; and great-grandson, Aidan O'Neil and her beloved dog, Petey. A memorial service will be held April 6 at 10 am at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, 1376 Snell Isle Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33704. Please contact Memorial Park Funeral Home (727) 527-1196 for additional information. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary