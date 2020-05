Or Copy this URL to Share

BOURGUIGNON, Elizabeth Louise (Wagner) 92, of Lithia, FL, formerly of Wyckoff, NJ passed away May 1, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late Wesley A. Bourguignon and beloved mother of Barbara A. Guide (Robert) and Jean M Bourguignon. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of: Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, Riverview, FL



