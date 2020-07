Or Copy this URL to Share

BROWN-DAVIS, Elizabeth 85, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned July 21, 2020. A member of Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church. She is survived by a daughter, Karen Davis; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, a host of foster children and other relatives. Funeral service Saturday, Aug. 1, family only. Visitation, Friday, July 31, 4-7 pm. Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266



