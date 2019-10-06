BUCKLEY, Elizabeth K. 82, went to be with her Savior and Lord September 30, 2019. Beth was born in Philadelphia, PA June 15, 1937 to the late Theodore and Margaret Klein. Beth was a 1955 graduate of Germantown High School and attended Nurses College. She was a member of Starkey Road Baptist Church, Seminole where she served in the Greeters Ministry and in the Fellowship Bible Class. Beth is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, George Buckley; sons, David (Jeanne) Buckley of Cross Lanes, WV, Craig (Bonnie) Buckley of Ruffin, NC, and Scott (Tara) Buckley of Greenville, SC; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will take place at 2 pm Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Starkey Road Baptist Church in Seminole. Officiating will be Beth's son, Dr. David W. Buckley. Memorial contributions may be made in Elizabeth's name to either 58ten Ministries www.58ten.com or to the church SRBC.org. www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com 391-0121
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019