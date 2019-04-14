MILLER, Elizabeth Caldwell
"Liz" 91 of St. Petersburg, FL, died Wednesday March 27, 2019 at St. Anthony's Hospital. She was born May 1, 1927 in Appomattox, Virginia. She will be missed by her loving family; son, Steven Edward Miller (Cynthia); daughters, Patricia Miller Hunt (Joseph), Deborah Miller Savoca (Jack); and son, Elvin Scott Miller (Celeste); four grandchildren, Teresa Miller Bowles (Boz), Cynthia Miller Carter (Kevin), Karianne Howard Campbell (Jay), and Carson Nathaniel Miller; four great-grandchildren, Samantha Jansch Carter, Jessica Dawn Carter, Sean Patrick Bowles, and Brennan Edward Bowles; dear friends, Dot Kinney, Bunni Longwell, and Sandra Minor. Graveside services to be held in Roseland, VA Tuesday July 16, 2019 at Jonesboro Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019