Elizabeth CAMPOS

CAMPOS, Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Our beloved Elizabeth Ann Campos passed away July 9, 2020, due to complications from the coronavirus. She was born December 24, 1936 in Miami, Florida to Robert E. and Alma Clara Williams, and lived in Tampa for most of her life. Betty to some, Liz to others, she was happiest when family and friends gathered at her home. There was always an occasion to celebrate, a reason to bake a pound cake, and room for one more at the table. Liz loved to laugh, cheer for her Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Rays, travel, retell favorite stories, lend a helping hand and make new memories. She had a way of making everyone around her feel welcome, special, and valued. Elizabeth is survived by brothers, Robert E. and Charles V. Williams; three children and their spouses, Lori and Ron Renison, Lisa Campos, and Danny and Susan Campos; and the loves of her life, grandsons, Dutch and Carson Campos. A service will be held to celebrate Elizabeth later this year.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store