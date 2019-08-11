Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth CLOSE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CLOSE, Elizabeth Martin Taylor 88, of Tarpon Springs, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born on April 23, 1931, to her parents, Ward and Lucy Martin of Richmond, KY. She attended Mary Baldwin and the University of Kentucky. She married Philip W. Taylor in 1953. Phil's job took them to Oakridge, TN; Schenectady, NY; Wausau, WI; Pittsford, NY; and Erie, PA. Betty's loyalty to family was unwavering throughout her life. She managed to keep her immediate family and extended family close after moving away from her beloved Kentucky "God's country" in her words. In fact, her husband, Phil, who was from Schenectady, NY, is buried in her hometown. Later, she married Louis B. Close in Erie, PA, and they moved to Tarpon Springs, FL until his death in 2016. Beautiful, gracious, intelligent, vivacious, and musically talented are words to describe Betty. She enjoyed art, beautiful gardens, playing bridge, playing the piano, and reading. She found comfort and hope in her strong faith. The joy and laughter she spread will be missed by all who knew her. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her two husbands, and her great-grandson, Kyle Philip Carney. Betty is survived by her sister, Minnielynn (Jim) Clay of Winchester, KY; and three daughters, Katherine Carney of The Woodlands, TX, Holly (Dan) Morse of Mequon, WI, Peggy Close (Garrett) Fuhrman of Erie, PA; and is survived by eight grandchildren, Brad Carney, Colin (Jenni) Carney, Emily Carney (Travis) McLane, Jenny Morse, Ty (Tara) Morse, Katie Morse, Dana Fuhrman (Brian) Wuenschel, and Rett Fuhrman; six great-grandchildren, two nieces, and several first cousins, all of whom meant the world to her. Celebrations of life are being held at the Cypress Run Golf Club, Tarpon Springs and in Richmond, KY. In lieu of flowers, as per Betty's wishes, the family invites you to consider making a donation to: Homeless Empowerment Program (HEP) 1120 North Betty Lane, Clearwater, FL. 33755.

