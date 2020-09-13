Elizabeth Craig

CRAIG, Elizabeth "Liz" 68, of Tampa, passed away at her home on September 6, 2020. Liz was brilliant, kind, loving and a follower of truth and good. Every single person she met or touched was a better person for having her in their lives. Liz was one of the first female "leaders" in the construction industry. Liz went from Henry Grady Elementary to Coleman Jr. High and onto H.B. Plant High School where she received a scholarship to a drafting college and away she went. She was a stickler for honesty, for following the rules and for always doing the correct thing. She managed many buildings in Tampa, most notably, the Bank of America Plaza in downtown as well as a few buildings in Jacksonville. Liz was predeceased by her mother, Bobbi Craig; and her brother, John Craig. Liz leaves behind her adored and beloved daughter, Elizabeth Ann Dunn along with her love, Kay; her brother, David Craig and his wife, Melanie; and her oldest, closest friend and cousin, Ellen, and her daughter, Brooke and all of their families, not to mention a host of friends and co-workers. Liz will be scattered around places she loved. She would want you to sing, dance and raise a glass in her honor. To honor her memory, please join us for a celebration of life at Malio's on Friday, September 18 at 6:30 pm. www.blountcurrymacdill.com