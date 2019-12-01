DEMASTUS, Elizabeth I. 72, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was a resident of Florida and a member of the First Baptist Church of St. George Island, FL. She was the daughter of George Russell Hare and Mildred Irene Hare, and sister of Ernest Hare (Judy) and Nancy Hughes (Jerry); aunt of Bryan Hughes (Clara); mother of Lance Betts; and grandmother of, Trinity Betts. If anyone would like to make a donation, please give to your favorite charitable organization. She is being buried with her husband, David Demastus. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2 pm, at Evergreen Cemetery in Carra-belle, FL. David Conn and Kimberly Crum are assisting the family with arrangements. Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville 5 Shadeville Road Crawfordville, FL 32327 (850) 926-3333 www.bevisfh.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019