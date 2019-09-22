Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
693 South Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL 33764
(727) 562-2070
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Dorsett Coble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Dorsett Coble

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Dorsett Coble Obituary
DORSETT COBLE, Elizabeth "Libby", 84, of Clearwater passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019. She was born to parents, Joseph and Mabel Dorsett on April 6, 1935. Elizabeth moved to Florida in 1959 with her husband, Howard. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Clearwater. Elizabeth enjoyed travelling, reading, fishing and spending time with her friends and family. She is predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Howard; parents, Joseph and Mabel; and sister, Josephine. Survivors include daughter, Vivien "Beth" (William); sons, Fred (Mary Lee), and Will (Katharine); and eight grandchildren, Scott, Andrew, Grant, Mia, Juliette, Olivia, Ben and Chris. A visitation is planned for Saturday, September 28 at 9:30 am with a service to follow at 10:30 am at Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church in Graham, NC at http://mounthermonumc.com/ Moss Feaster Clearwater www.mossfeasterclearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now