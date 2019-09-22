|
DORSETT COBLE, Elizabeth "Libby", 84, of Clearwater passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019. She was born to parents, Joseph and Mabel Dorsett on April 6, 1935. Elizabeth moved to Florida in 1959 with her husband, Howard. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Clearwater. Elizabeth enjoyed travelling, reading, fishing and spending time with her friends and family. She is predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Howard; parents, Joseph and Mabel; and sister, Josephine. Survivors include daughter, Vivien "Beth" (William); sons, Fred (Mary Lee), and Will (Katharine); and eight grandchildren, Scott, Andrew, Grant, Mia, Juliette, Olivia, Ben and Chris. A visitation is planned for Saturday, September 28 at 9:30 am with a service to follow at 10:30 am at Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church in Graham, NC at http://mounthermonumc.com/ Moss Feaster Clearwater www.mossfeasterclearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 22, 2019