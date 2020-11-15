ECOFF, Elizabeth E. "Liz" 87, of St. Petersburg passed away on November 7, 2020. She was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. Liz was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim Ecoff; and her brother, George Badonsky. She is survived by a niece and many friends in St. Petersburg. Liz thrived in her career as a Social Worker and positively impacted countless families over the years. She loved music, especially classical music and she loved going to Trinity Lutheran Church. Liz will be laid to rest at Franklin Memorial Park in New Jersey but due to the health concerns in our community, no public service will occur at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Trinity Lutheran Church or Suncoast Hospice. Please visit www.andersonmcqueen.com
