Elizabeth FRANCE
FRANCE, Elizabeth Jean "Betty" (Whitney) 94, of Tarpon Springs, Florida died September 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Frederick J. France and brother, Robert P. Whitney. She was born April 28, 1926 to parents Leslie and Pauline (Howe) Whitney in Worcester, MA. She is survived by three children, Robert (Rebecca) France of Tarpon Springs, FL, Mimi (Mike) Scalise of Lutz, FL, and Alden (Terry) France from Tallahassee, FL; six grandchildren, Lindsey Scalise, Timothy Scalise, Leslie (Matt) Brozyna, Emily (Eric) France-Soltz, Veronica France, and Bruce France; one great-grandchild, Jayce Dieguez. Betty was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. A graduate of The Pennsylvania State University, Betty was a seamstress and she delighted in making stuffed animals for the pediatric cancer patients at University Community Hospital (AdventHealth) Tampa. She also made pillows and turbans for the breast cancer patients. Special thanks go to the caregivers of Coral Oaks in Palm Harbor for their loving care.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
