Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family

Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family

FULLER, Elizabeth Ailsworth of St. Petersburg, passed away on October 15, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, William N. Fuller. Survived by her son, William N. Fuller Jr. (Georgia); daughters, Christine L. Weigle, Elizabeth A. Mueller, and Anne Hamlin (Richard); 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild on the way. Community Cremation



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store