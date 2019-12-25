|
GOODRIDGE, Elizabeth "Betty" age 90, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away surrounded by family on December 20. She was born in Nashua, New Hampshire and moved to St. Petersburg when she was six years old. She met her loving husband of 68 years, Thomas, at St. Petersburg High School. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister. Betty is survived by her husband, Thomas; daughter, Mary (Steve) Reedy; son, John; daughter, Ruth (Nick) Pennewell; seven grandchildren; several greatgrand- children. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26 at 9:30 am, at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK Street North. A committal service will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery at 11:30 am. Please visit the family's personalized online guestbook at: www.andersonmcqueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 25, 2019