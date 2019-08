Elizabeth Hamblet It has been eight years since you passed. Sometimes it seems like yesterday and at other times it seems so long ago. My acute pain over your loss now waxes and wanes; but the aloneness without you is a constant companion. There is never a moment in the day that I do not miss you. You are always alive and present in my heart, mind, and soul. You and our love give me comfort and peace. Thank you. ILYA/AI ME