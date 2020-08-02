1/1
Elizabeth Hummel
1938 - 2020
HUMMEL, Elizabeth I. (Taylor) (Carter) Our hearts still ache in sadness, and secret tears still flow,what it meant to lose you, no one will ever know. Elizabeth, 81, of Spring Hill, FL passed away July 19, 2020. She was born September 23, 1938 in Lakeland, FL to parents James Howard Campbell and Mary Katherine (Shelton). Many will remember Elizabeth from her time at Action Auto Parts & Accessories, where she was an owner and partner. She loved her family, Cadillacs, Corvettes, Jeeps, and perfumes. Elizabeth was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, sister, and best friend. All who knew her will remember her as hardworking, strong willed, sassy, and loyal. She was beautiful inside and out. Loving survivors include her daughter, Debbie Taylor-Adkins; son, Leslie "Buddy" Taylor; brother, James Campbell; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Elizabeth will be truly missed by all who knew her. No memorial service will be held due to COVID-19. Gone, yet not forgotten, although we are apart, your spirit lives within us, forever in our hearts. Hodges Family Funeral Home www.hodgesfuneralhome.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
