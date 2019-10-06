Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth HUNT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HUNT, Elizabeth Van Diver "Beth" 76, passed away peacefully September 29, 2019. She was showered with love from family and friends. Beth was born in Bradenton, FL, and was the youngest daughter of Robert and Lillie Mae Van Diver. She graduated from Maitland High School, where she was a cheerleader for the Buccaneers. Beth attended monthly Bucs breakfast with friends until she was no longer able to do so. Beth went on to graduate with her Bachelors Degree from the University of Tampa, where she also worked until retirement. Beth was an avid Tampa Bay Lightning, Syracuse Crunch, and Florida Everblades hockey fan, who loved to cheer on the players and was known lovingly as "Grandma Beth" for her countless acts of service and support. Beth was a strong, independent woman who battled cancer for 25 years and heart issues for five years, but was determined to live life to the fullest. She also had an extremely kind and loving heart and would do anything for a family member or friend in need. She was a resident at the Tampa Baptist Manor and had many friends there. Beth loved vacationing in Sanibel, FL, and was a shelling queen and an expert fisher-woman. She ensured that her family continued in her Sanibel traditions which are now passed from children to grandchildren. Her sister, Bobbie Lee Holden, preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Micheline Hunt (Bill Barrow) and Danielle Toma (Mike Toma); and grandchildren, Anthony and Trevor Toma, and Connor and Nicole Wolfe, as well as many other beloved extended family members. A Celebration of Life is in the works for mid-November. Donations in Beth's memory can be made to the Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation or Life Path Hospice.

