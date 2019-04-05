Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Irene "Bette" LONDO. View Sign

LONDO, Elizabeth Irene



"Bette" passed away March 19, 2019. Bette was a pianist, organist, and choir director for Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Erie, PA and also for Pass-A-Grille Beach Community Church here in Florida. She always said how much she loved her choir members. While living in Erie, her husband, Joe, and her partnered together and built a business of six automotive part stores that she helped manage. Now at 88 years old, Bette left her beautiful home here in Florida to join her family and friends in Heaven. She was married to Joseph Londo for 68 years and had three children, Joe Richard, Carla Lee, and Phillip Anthony, who gave her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service will be held at Pilgrim Congregational UCC, 12 pm, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 6315 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, FL, with Dr. Martin Lewis.

