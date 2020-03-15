Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Irish. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

IRISH, Elizabeth E. 93, died at Westminster Suncoast on March 7, 2020. She was born on August 25, 1926 to Charles and Mildred Emig in Rochester, NY. She was a registered nurse who cared for those in sheltered workshops. She was a devoted and hardworking ministers wife, graciously welcoming both national leaders and guest speakers as well as those in need into her home while raising her children. She loved to travel, especially enjoying her visit to Russia. She raised Monarch butterflies, loved a good opera production. and was a voracious reader. But her very favorite pastime was sharing her home with her family on Sabbath Day Lake in Maine. She was predeceased by her husband of over 60 years, Reverend William A. Irish; her son, Paul D. Irish; her parents; her sisters, Doris Wells and Shirley Vito; and her brothers, Charles Jr. and Richard Emig. She is survived by her daughters, Christine I. Morisco (Nick), St. Petersburg, FL, Deborah Gudz (Tom), Newtown, CT; and her son, Thomas Irish (Pam), San Francisco, CA; her daughter-in-law, Sue Duprey, Brooklyn, NY; six grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. There will be a private service at a future date when her ashes and those of her husband will be scattered together in the Memorial Garden at Woodfords Congregational Church in Portland, Maine where Rev. Irish served as Senior Minister. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Suncoast Hospice Coral Team. A very special thanks to her aide and primary care giver Lissa, who was dedicated, compassionate, and amazingly patient for the many years that she cared for Betty. Memorial donations my be made to the Suncoast Hospice Foundation at

IRISH, Elizabeth E. 93, died at Westminster Suncoast on March 7, 2020. She was born on August 25, 1926 to Charles and Mildred Emig in Rochester, NY. She was a registered nurse who cared for those in sheltered workshops. She was a devoted and hardworking ministers wife, graciously welcoming both national leaders and guest speakers as well as those in need into her home while raising her children. She loved to travel, especially enjoying her visit to Russia. She raised Monarch butterflies, loved a good opera production. and was a voracious reader. But her very favorite pastime was sharing her home with her family on Sabbath Day Lake in Maine. She was predeceased by her husband of over 60 years, Reverend William A. Irish; her son, Paul D. Irish; her parents; her sisters, Doris Wells and Shirley Vito; and her brothers, Charles Jr. and Richard Emig. She is survived by her daughters, Christine I. Morisco (Nick), St. Petersburg, FL, Deborah Gudz (Tom), Newtown, CT; and her son, Thomas Irish (Pam), San Francisco, CA; her daughter-in-law, Sue Duprey, Brooklyn, NY; six grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. There will be a private service at a future date when her ashes and those of her husband will be scattered together in the Memorial Garden at Woodfords Congregational Church in Portland, Maine where Rev. Irish served as Senior Minister. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Suncoast Hospice Coral Team. A very special thanks to her aide and primary care giver Lissa, who was dedicated, compassionate, and amazingly patient for the many years that she cared for Betty. Memorial donations my be made to the Suncoast Hospice Foundation at suncoasthospicefoundation.org . or sent to 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760 Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close