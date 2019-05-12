BLYTHE, Elizabeth J.
87, of Brandon died at home Saturday, May 4, 2019 surrounded by her children. Born June 3, 1931 to Joseph and Victoria Niznik in New Salem, PA, she married Paul Blythe, "an Air Force guy," in Washington, DC after high school. They traveled the nation and, in 1978, settled in Brandon, where she finished her 31-year civil service career, working at the Veterans Affairs Hospital and Social Security's Hearings and Appeals Office in Tampa. She made crafts, was a 50-year member of Beta Sigma Phi, and helped write "Let's Get Acquainted" for the Brandon Newcomers Club. Predeceased by her husband of 54 years, she is survived by children, Paul Blythe Jr. of Palm Beach Gardens, Victoria Blythe Horvath of Lakeland, and Douglas S. Blythe of Brandon. Viewing is 6-8 pm Monday, May 13, at Serenity Meadows, 6919 Providence Road, Riverview; funeral mass, 10:30 am Tuesday, May 14, at Nativity Catholic Church Chapel, Brandon; burial with her husband is at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, 1:30 pm Tuesday, May 14. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made in her name to LifePath Hospice, 3725 Upper Creek Drive, Ruskin, FL 33573.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from May 12 to May 13, 2019