JANSEN, Elizabeth "Liz" "Betty" passed away September 6, 2019 of natural causes. She was one of 12 children, born November 19, 1929 to the late William and Stephania Rozman in Hartford, Connecticut during the Great Depression. Upon graduating high school, she enlisted in the Navy and served during the Korean war. After her enlistment, she moved to Tallahassee, Florida and attended Florida State University where she received a degree in Education. She taught at Hillsborough High School while getting her Master's degree at The University of South Florida. Upon leaving Hillsborough High School she became a counselor in the Guidance Department at King High School and eventually became Department Head of Guidance where she retired after 37 years. Still not quite ready to retire, she went on to counsel at Hillsborough Community College and eventually retired. Liz or Betty is predeceased by her loving husband of 38 years, Tom; sisters, Marian, Wendy and Lucille; and brothers, Robert, George, Henry, Carl and Earl. She is survived by her sister, Helen and family; brothers, Richard and Walter and their families; her stepchildren, Joan (Donnie), Margaret, Mary and Chuck (Annette); 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. A mass will be celebrated in her memory Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 15520 North Boulevard, Tampa, Florida 33613. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Joshua House. www.BlountCurryCarrollwood.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019