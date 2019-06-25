HANNON, Elizabeth Joanne



of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was 87. Together, with her husband and family, they owned and operated Truck Refrigeration Service & Rental, Inc. in Clearwater, Florida, where she worked as the office secretary. She was a longtime member of Clearview Baptist Church in St. Petersburg and was also a past member of Moose Lodge #1145 in St. Petersburg. She is preceded in death by her husband, George (2001). Elizabeth is survived by her children, Ellen Haddad, Carolyn Galante, Brian Hannon, Janet Hannon, George Hannon, Carol Ann Hannon, and David Hannon (Laurie Wesley). She also leaves behind her sister, Sandra VanDeventer and her brother, Ted McWhorter. Elizabeth was the loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and great-grandmother of six great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 10-11 am, followed by funeral services at 11 am, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5750 49th St. N., St. Petersburg, Florida 33709. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760 or online at https://suncoasthospice.org/online-donations/. Online condolences and memories may be shared on Elizabeth's tribute page at:



www.memorialparkfuneralhome.com



Memorial Park Funeral Home Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 25, 2019