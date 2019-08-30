KANT, Elizabeth G. Elizabeth Gordon (Ellison) Kant died in Clearwater, FL, on August 2, 2019. She was born in New York City on January 1, 1943 to Miriam (Neftel) Gordon and Thurlow M. Gordon, Jr.; her grandparents were Pauline and Thurlow M. Gordon, Sr., Attorney, and Marjorie and Austin K. Neftel, all of New York City, deceased. Beth was also predeceased by her stepfather, author Jerome Ellison, as well as her aunt, Edith (Neftel) Warren. Beth began her life in Bronxville, NY and graduated from Guilford High School in Connecticut. She lived with her former husband, Edward J. Kant, in Guilford and Colchester, CT before moving to Dunedin, FL in 1980 with their children. She attended Keuka College (NY) and studied locally at St. Petersburg College. Beth worked at Yale University, Yale-New Haven Hospital, and retired from the position of Administrative Assistant to the Director of P.E.M.H.S. in Pinellas Park, FL. She also worked in Safety Harbor as a barista. Beth's hobby was knitting; she entered various local craft shows and consigned locally and out of state. Beth is survived by her sisters, Alice G. Stewart of Granby, MA, Pauline G. Kuklewicz of Tyler, TX, and Julie Ellison Creekmore of Ann Arbor, MI, as well as her daughter, Dr. Adrien J. Kant, practicing general surgeon, and son, Aaron E. Kant, professional music producer and musician. Cremation by Holloway Funeral Home in Oldsmar, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kant Family Special Needs Trust (c/o Adrien Kant, trustee; email [email protected] for details). Hollowayfuneralhomefl.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2019