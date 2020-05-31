LEONARD, Elizabeth J. "Betty" 90, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed on, with her loving family by her side, on May 21, 2020. She was born and raised in New York, and moved to St. Petersburg in 1989. Betty was a wonderful mother and friend. She is survived by five living children, Mary Elizabeth Boccardi, Jane Leonard Jeffries, John, James and Marguerite Leonard; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Gerard Cain; and many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Leonard; and sister, Margaret Cain. Due to COVID19, a memorial celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be shared at: www.AndersonMcQueen.com.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 31, 2020.