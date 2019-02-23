Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Louise SHELTON. View Sign

76, of Pinellas Park, FL passed away February 17, 2019 under Suncoast Hospice care. In lieu of flowers all donations are welcome to Hospice. Louise was born September 3, 1942 in Delaware Co. Indiana. Louise worked at the Glass Worker in Gas City, Indiana. Upon her retirement she moved to Florida where she married her husband, James Lynn Shelton in 1986. They would have celebrated their 33rd year anniversary February 19, 2019. They loved each other very much. Survivors include, husband, James Lynn Shelton of Florida; son, Ronald Mullen of Florida; daughter, Mary Reynolds of Indiana; stepdaughter, Lynn Ann Shelton of Tennessee; sisters, Barbara Carey of Florida and Linda Bryan of Indiana; brother, Bill Johnson of Indiana; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Louise loved her many friends along with "The Heart of Pinellas Decorative Artists". Her interests were with her art and her love of her dogs. "Louise, you were one of a kind, thank you for the years you gave me. I'll love and miss you forever" Love your husband, Lynn. A Celebration of Life is to be announced at a later date.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2019

