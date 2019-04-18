Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Lykes Carrere "Libby" HAVENS. View Sign

HAVENS, Elizabeth Lykes Carrere "Libby"



passed away peacefully at home on Jupiter Island, FL, April 15, 2019 surrounded by her children. Libby was born and raised in Pelham, NY. She met and married John Francis (Jack) Carrre in 1947 and lived in New Orleans, LA during their



25 year marriage. Several years after Jack's death, she married Oliver Hershman Havens and lived in Paris, France and Short Hills, NJ before settling on Jupiter Island, FL.



Libby was dearly loved by all who knew her. Her grace, elegance, beauty, warmth and wit touched all those around her. As the matriarch of her family, Libby treasured her frequent visits from her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She delighted in sitting at her desk writing beautiful notes and poems to her family and friends. Whether reigning as queen of a



Mardi Gras organization, hosting family events, traveling the world with friends or just enjoying a weekly bridge game, she always displayed a unique ability to make and enjoy her friends. She was a bright light to everyone she met.



Libby was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Taliaferro Lykes and Margaret Keenan Lykes. She is survived by her four children, John Francis Carrre, Jr. (Claire), Michael Lewis Carrre (Elizabeth), Margaret Carrre Johnson (Kevin), Joseph Lykes Carrre (Michele), and two stepdaughters, Jan Havens Greer (Chilton) and Judy Havens (Rico), eleven grandchildren, John Francis Carrre III, Alexander Lykes Carrre, Margaret Carrre Carter, Christopher McKay Carrre, Elizabeth Lykes Carrre, Patrick McKay Johnson, Tyson McCarthy Johnson, Cameron Lykes Johnson, Keenan Carrre Mann, Joseph Parkhill Carrre and Alden Lykes Carrre; and eighteen great-grandchildren. The family would also like to acknowledge and thank



her loving and devoted caregivers, especially Pam, Cheryl, Jan, Melinda and Joan, and her indispensable house manager and bookkeeper Lou Ann, and housekeeper Maria. She loved and truly appreciated all your wonderful support and care.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Requiem Mass at St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Hobe Sound, FL on Tuesday, April 23 at 11 am. A reception will follow at the Jupiter Island Club. Private interment will be on the following day in the Lykes Family Cemetery in Brooksville, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted by the Hobe Sound Community Chest and the Help Us Help Them Fund of the Pegasus Foundation.

HAVENS, Elizabeth Lykes Carrere "Libby"passed away peacefully at home on Jupiter Island, FL, April 15, 2019 surrounded by her children. Libby was born and raised in Pelham, NY. She met and married John Francis (Jack) Carrre in 1947 and lived in New Orleans, LA during their25 year marriage. Several years after Jack's death, she married Oliver Hershman Havens and lived in Paris, France and Short Hills, NJ before settling on Jupiter Island, FL.Libby was dearly loved by all who knew her. Her grace, elegance, beauty, warmth and wit touched all those around her. As the matriarch of her family, Libby treasured her frequent visits from her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She delighted in sitting at her desk writing beautiful notes and poems to her family and friends. Whether reigning as queen of aMardi Gras organization, hosting family events, traveling the world with friends or just enjoying a weekly bridge game, she always displayed a unique ability to make and enjoy her friends. She was a bright light to everyone she met.Libby was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Taliaferro Lykes and Margaret Keenan Lykes. She is survived by her four children, John Francis Carrre, Jr. (Claire), Michael Lewis Carrre (Elizabeth), Margaret Carrre Johnson (Kevin), Joseph Lykes Carrre (Michele), and two stepdaughters, Jan Havens Greer (Chilton) and Judy Havens (Rico), eleven grandchildren, John Francis Carrre III, Alexander Lykes Carrre, Margaret Carrre Carter, Christopher McKay Carrre, Elizabeth Lykes Carrre, Patrick McKay Johnson, Tyson McCarthy Johnson, Cameron Lykes Johnson, Keenan Carrre Mann, Joseph Parkhill Carrre and Alden Lykes Carrre; and eighteen great-grandchildren. The family would also like to acknowledge and thankher loving and devoted caregivers, especially Pam, Cheryl, Jan, Melinda and Joan, and her indispensable house manager and bookkeeper Lou Ann, and housekeeper Maria. She loved and truly appreciated all your wonderful support and care.Family and friends are invited to attend a Requiem Mass at St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Hobe Sound, FL on Tuesday, April 23 at 11 am. A reception will follow at the Jupiter Island Club. Private interment will be on the following day in the Lykes Family Cemetery in Brooksville, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted by the Hobe Sound Community Chest and the Help Us Help Them Fund of the Pegasus Foundation. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close