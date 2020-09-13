1/1
Elizabeth McCORD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCORD, Elizabeth A. "Betty" 97, of Indian Shores, Florida passed away September 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio and moved with her family to Pinellas County in 1954. She was president of McCord-Petelle Insurance Agency in Belleair Bluffs for over fifty years. Elizabeth was a graduate of Middlebury College in Vermont and a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She served as a town commissioner of Indian Shores. Betty's greatest joy was her family, living on the beach, and traveling to five continents. She raised her family in and was a member of Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Clearwater. She was pre-deceased by her high school sweetheart, Charles "Bud" McCord. They married in 1946. Elizabeth is survived by one daughter, Susan McCord of Belleair; and two sons, James McCord of Largo, Timothy (Janice) McCord of Vero Beach; three adored grandchildren, Timothy, Sarah and Ted McCord; four great-grandchildren; as well as two half-sisters, Marian and Katherine Adell. Visitation will be held at the Hubbell Funeral Home on Thursday Sep. 17, 2020 at 1 pm until time of Service at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to March of Dimes. Hubbellfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
01:00 PM
Hubbell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Service
02:00 PM
Hubbell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hubbell Funeral Home
499 North Indian Rocks Road
Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770
(727) 584-7671
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved