Elizabeth McCORD

McCORD, Elizabeth A. "Betty" 97, of Indian Shores, Florida passed away September 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio and moved with her family to Pinellas County in 1954. She was president of McCord-Petelle Insurance Agency in Belleair Bluffs for over fifty years. Elizabeth was a graduate of Middlebury College in Vermont and a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She served as a town commissioner of Indian Shores. Betty's greatest joy was her family, living on the beach, and traveling to five continents. She raised her family in and was a member of Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Clearwater. She was pre-deceased by her high school sweetheart, Charles "Bud" McCord. They married in 1946. Elizabeth is survived by one daughter, Susan McCord of Belleair; and two sons, James McCord of Largo, Timothy (Janice) McCord of Vero Beach; three adored grandchildren, Timothy, Sarah and Ted McCord; four great-grandchildren; as well as two half-sisters, Marian and Katherine Adell. Visitation will be held at the Hubbell Funeral Home on Thursday Sep. 17, 2020 at 1 pm until time of Service at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to March of Dimes. Hubbellfuneralhome.com