MOBLEY, Elizabeth Jean "Liz" (McAllister) 50, of Tampa, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was a loving daughter, caring wife, awesome sister, doting aunt and avid friend. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Liz's name to LifeLink Legacy Fund, National Breast Cancer Foundation or Tunnel to Towers. A gathering of family and friends will take place Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1-3 pm at Blount & Curry - MacDill. For the full obituary, please visit: www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 24, 2020