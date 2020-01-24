Elizabeth Mobley

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Mobley.
Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL
33609
(813)-876-2421
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MOBLEY, Elizabeth Jean "Liz" (McAllister) 50, of Tampa, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was a loving daughter, caring wife, awesome sister, doting aunt and avid friend. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Liz's name to LifeLink Legacy Fund, National Breast Cancer Foundation or Tunnel to Towers. A gathering of family and friends will take place Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1-3 pm at Blount & Curry - MacDill. For the full obituary, please visit: www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details