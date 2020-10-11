MORAN, Elizabeth (Shannon) "Betsy" was born in St Petersburg, FL April 22, 1962 and transitioned to An Angel October 4, 2020 due to a rapid onset autoimmune disease caused by a tick-borne illness. Betsy was always a "one of a kind" person who excelled in whatever she set out to do. She graduated from St. Petersburg Catholic High School and received her BSN from Belmont University in Nashville. Over the years her various careers included those of being an aerobics instructor, an operating room nurse at Baptist Hospital, a successful realtor at Zeitlin Sotheby's, and an aesthetic nurse at the office of Dr. J. Roberto Gavidia M.D., Nashville. Her voluntary pursuits were many and included helping the homeless at Room In The Inn, working on the Green Tie Dinner to help the environment, serving on reunion committees, lecturing at the Nashville Cathedral, and political pursuits for justice for all. Betsy is survived by her two incredible sons, Sam Houston Moran Jr., Nashville, and Dr. Robert Shannon Moran, Murfreesboro, and her her darling daughters, Rebecca Caballero, Meghan Moran, and Lindsey Van Cleave; her grandchildren, Lincoln Grainger Moran, Finn Sawyer Moran, and Sutton Elizabeth Moran; her parents, Robert and Nancy Shannon of St. Pete Beach, FL; and her siblings, sister, Jane Marissa, brothers, Rory (Julie), Andrew (Erika), Ted, and Jonathan (Jennifer) Shannon all of St Petersburg; her uncle and godfather, Richard Prior, St. Petersburg; aunt and uncle, Janet and Peter Fanuele of Thurmont, MD; and cousins, Randy and Rob Prior, Judy Reed, Susan Blakesley and Michael, Greg, and Matthew Fanuele; also, many nieces and nephews and a host of dear and loyal friends in Nashville and St. Petersburg and her beloved dog Siesta. Her favorite activities included hiking in Percy Warner Park, walking on Pass-a-Grille Beach, hearing great live music at different venues, but most of all playing with and enjoying Lincoln, Finn, and Sutton. An outside service with masks and social distancing was held Thursday, October 8, at 3 pm at the King ball-field at the corner of Belmont/Gale Ln. at Christ the King, Nashville, with Father Dexter Brewer officiating with a celebration of life. A Memorial Mass with masks and social distancing in St. Petersburg will be Tuesday, October 13 at 9:30 at the Cathedral of St. Jude, St. Petersburg, with Bishop Robert Lynch officiating, and later in the day a sunset celebration of life at Pass-a-Grille Beach. Memorial contributions to Room In The Inn (705 Drexel St. #2 Nashville, TN 37203) or to a charity of your choice
will be appreciated.