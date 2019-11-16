NOE, Elizabeth Tukey "Betty" 95, of S. Pasadena, FL, died Nov. 9 2019. Born in Portland, ME, she graduated from Westbrook Jr. College. She met her husband of 57 years while working as secretary to director of admissions at Darthmouth college. They moved to Brunswick, ME where they raised three children while owning a hardware store and later working as secretary to the treasurer at Bowdoin College. They relocated to Midlothian, VA, in the late 80's to be with family and enjoy the historic south. In retirement, they moved to Seminole, FL and became active members of Faith Presbyterian Church. Betty, affectionately called, "Cricket", was an avid jogger and took great pride in her active lifestyle. Betty had a passion for genealogy tracing the family ancestry back to the Mayflower and beyond. She was extremely creative and full of energy always involved in some artistic project. Betty is survived by her daughter, Nancy Allen, of N. Redington Beach, FL; son, Glenn Noe, of Petersburg, VA; and four grandchildren, Andy, Chas, Ryan, and Logan. A celebration of her life will be held, Sunday, Dec. 15, 3-6 pm, at the Doubletree Hilton, N. Redington Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, it was Betty's wish to make contributions to the Humane Society of Pinellas at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/HumanePinellas. E. James Reese Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 16, 2019