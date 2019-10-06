OWENS, Elizabeth Ann (Bates) 85, of Plant City entered into rest on October 3, 2019 after a brief illness. She was retired from General Telephone Company after 39 and 1/2 years of service. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Lloyd W. Owens; and is survived by her daughters, Karen Owens Romero and Candy Owens of Plant City; grandsons, Anthony Michael and Nicholas Owen Herold; great-grandchildren, Mia Herold, Avery Crouse, and Jayden Cruz. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12, at 5 pm, at Wells Memorial Funeral Home, 1903 W. Reynolds Street, Plant City, where the family will receive friends at 4 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019