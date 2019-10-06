Elizabeth OWENS (1934 - 2019)
Service Information
Wells Memorial and Event Center
1903 West Reynolds Street
Plant City, FL
33563
(813)-752-1111
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wells Memorial and Event Center
1903 West Reynolds Street
Plant City, FL 33563
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
5:00 PM
Wells Memorial and Event Center
1903 West Reynolds Street
Plant City, FL 33563
View Map
Obituary
OWENS, Elizabeth Ann (Bates) 85, of Plant City entered into rest on October 3, 2019 after a brief illness. She was retired from General Telephone Company after 39 and 1/2 years of service. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Lloyd W. Owens; and is survived by her daughters, Karen Owens Romero and Candy Owens of Plant City; grandsons, Anthony Michael and Nicholas Owen Herold; great-grandchildren, Mia Herold, Avery Crouse, and Jayden Cruz. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12, at 5 pm, at Wells Memorial Funeral Home, 1903 W. Reynolds Street, Plant City, where the family will receive friends at 4 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019
